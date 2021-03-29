Kern Public Health reports 23 new COVID-19 deaths, 53 new cases Monday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 23 new coronavirus deaths and 53 new cases Monday morning.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,239 and the total cases to 106,127.
Public Health reports 37,994 people have recovered from their illness, and 63,824 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,810 up to age 17; 64,003 ages 18 to 49; 19,359 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,885 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 64 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 11 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.