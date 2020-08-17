The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 218 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, with no new deaths.
So far, the department has reported 26,788 COVID-19 cases in Kern County residents, with 10 cases reported in non-county residents. So far, 204 people living in Kern have died of the virus.
The county says 8,443 people have recovered from COVID-19, 32 more than on Sunday.
As of Saturday, the state reports 71 residents are being treated for COVID-19 in an intensive care unit of a local hospital. The state also reported that as of Saturday there were 27 ICU beds available to take on patients.
More information can be found at the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
