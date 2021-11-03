Kern Public Health reports 21 COVID-19 deaths, 402 new cases on Wednesday

Kern County Public Health reported 402 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths on Wednesday.
The update brings the total to 150,632 cases, with 1,694 total deaths, since the pandemic began.
According to state data, 243 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, 17 more than the day before. Sixty-three patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, two more than the day before.
Since Jan. 21, 95.48 percent of all reported COVID-19 infections have been among the unvaccinated and 96.15 percent of all hospitalizations have been reported in unvaccinated individuals.
Broken down by age, 23,445 people younger than 18 have contracted COVID-19, along with 88,373 people aged 18 to 49, 25,686 people aged 50 to 64 and 13,012 people 65 years and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.