Kern County Public Health Services reported two new coronavirus deaths and 946 cases Tuesday morning.
That brings Kern's deaths to 544 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 80,674 confirmed cases.
A total of 21,710 people have recovered from their illness, and 13,285 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 9,644 people up to age 17; 49,272 people ages 18 to 49; 14,450 people ages 50 to 64; 7,254 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 453 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 110 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Monday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. On Friday, Public Health said all priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County.