Kern Public Health reports 2 new coronavirus deaths, 305 new cases Monday

Kern County Public Health Services reported two new coronavirus deaths and 305 new confirmed cases Monday.
That brings the number of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,419, and the cases to 112,623.
Public Health reports that 40,967 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,541 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,939 people age 17 and under; 67,974 ages 18 to 49; 20,382 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,285 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 80 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 15 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.