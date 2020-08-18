The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced Tuesday 180 new people had contracted COVID-19, a daily number that was lower than several recent days. The department said 12 people had died from the virus, one of the higher amounts Public Health has announced in a single day.
Overall, 26,968 Kern County residents have been stricken with COVID-19, along with 10 non-residents, and 216 residents have died.
The health department says more women than men have tested positive for the disease, with 52.7 percent of the total coming from women and 47.3 coming from men.
More information can be found at kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
