Kern Public Health reports 16 new coronavirus deaths, 55 new cases Thursday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 16 new coronavirus deaths and 55 new cases Thursday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths to 964 since the pandemic began; there have been 104,564 cases.
Public Health reports 37,379 people have recovered from their illness, and 60,283 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,590 up to age 17; 63,111 ages 18 to 49; 19,052 people ages 50 to 64; 9,745 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 98 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 33 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.