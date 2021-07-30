Kern Public Health reports 145 new coronavirus cases Friday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 145 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, and no new deaths.
That brings Kern's case total since the pandemic began to 113,216, and there have been 1,425 deaths.
Thirty-eight delta variant cases have been identified, and there have been 70 alpha variant cases.
Public Health is now updating its numbers each day, Monday through Friday.
Public Health reports that 41,128 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,595 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 14,051 people age 17 and under; 68,353 ages 18 to 49; 20,447 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,322 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 76 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 17 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.