Kern Public Health reports 14 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday. No new deaths were reported.
That brings Kern's case count since the pandemic began to 110,687. There have been 1,401 deaths.
Public Health reports that 40,061 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,214 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,583 people age 17 and under; 66,739 ages 18 to 49; 20,067 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,205 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 25 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and nine of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.