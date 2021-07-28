Kern Public Health reports 135 new coronavirus cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 135 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, and no new deaths.
That brings the county's case count since the pandemic began to 112,993. There have been 1,420 deaths.
Public Health is now updating its numbers each day, Monday through Friday.
Public Health reports that 41,114 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,568 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 14,009 people age 17 and under; 68,168 ages 18 to 49; 20,402 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,331 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 77 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 19 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.