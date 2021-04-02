Kern Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 41 new cases Friday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 13 new coronavirus deaths and 41 new cases Friday morning.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,277 and the total cases to 106,329.
Public Health reports 38,096 people have recovered from their illness, and 64,360 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,836 up to age 17; 64,117 ages 18 to 49; 19,394 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,910 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 55 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 14 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.