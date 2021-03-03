Kern Public Health reports 13 new coronavirus deaths, 134 cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services announced 13 new coronavirus deaths and 134 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.
That brings Kern's total deaths since the pandemic began to 915, and the cases to 103,756.
Public Health reports 36,970 people have recovered from the illness, and 58,571 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,478 up to age 17; 62,613 ages 18 to 49; 18,931 people ages 50 to 64; 9,668 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 127 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 42 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.