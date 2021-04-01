Kern Public Health reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 49 new cases Thursday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 11 new coronavirus deaths and 49 new cases Thursday morning.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,264 and the total cases to 106,288.
Public Health reports 38,046 people have recovered from their illness, and 64,315 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 12,830 up to age 17; 64,094 ages 18 to 49; 19,388 people ages 50 to 64; and 9,903 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 52 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 11 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.