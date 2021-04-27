Kern Public Health reports 105 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 105 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, and no new deaths.
Kern's case count since the pandemic began stands at 108,418. There have been 1,345 deaths.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,150 people age 17 and under; 65,400 people 18 to 49; 19,732 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,056 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 26 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and seven of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.