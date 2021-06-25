Kern Public Health reports 101 new coronavirus cases Friday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 101 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday, and no new deaths.
Earlier this week, public health officials said they would no longer provide daily updates, but rather move to reporting each Monday, Wednesday and Friday due to a decrease in cases.
The county's case count since the pandemic began now stands at 110,948. There have been 1,405 deaths.
Public Health reports that 40,456 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,199 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,625 people age 17 and under; 66,892 ages 18 to 49; 20,112 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,225 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 27 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and seven of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.