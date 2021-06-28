Kern Public Health reports 101 new coronavirus cases, 1 death Monday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 101 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, and one new death.
That brings the county's case count since the pandemic began to 111,049, and deaths to 1,406.
Last week, public health officials said they would no longer provide daily updates, but rather move to reporting each Monday, Wednesday and Friday due to a decrease in cases.
Public Health reports that 40,476 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,242 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,641 people age 17 and under; 66,958 ages 18 to 49; 20,126 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,230 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 30 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and nine of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.