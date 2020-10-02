Kern County Public Health Services reported 10 new coronavirus deaths and 159 new cases Friday morning.
That brings Kern's totals to 381 deaths and 32,353 cases since reporting began in mid-March.
The county says over 21,000 people have recovered from or are presumed to have recovered from the illness.
The state reports that 70 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 14 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.