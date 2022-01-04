Kern Public Health reports 10 cases of omicron, prepares for potential hospital surge

Public Health officials reported that the first cases of the omicron variant have officially been reported in Kern County at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
"As we have expected for the past couple of weeks, we have received our first batch of confirmed cases of omicron here in Kern County, as we will report 10 cases of omicron in Kern County today," county Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan told the board.
During a report to the board, Carrigan gave an overview of the status of COVID in Kern County, and the ways the health department has started preparing for another potential surge.
"Although we have not seen a significant increase in our hospitalizations from this increase in cases yet, we are gearing up for the potential of another surge in our pre-hospital and hospital system," Carrigan said.
Carrigan noted that the worst-case scenario in state modeling projects a surge that will peak in late February.
"Recent modeling continues to suggest a surge is underway," Carrigan said.
Hospitals could exceed capacity
Carrigan outlined a plan, also underway, to expand the capacity of hospitals and their ICU beds, improve ambulance service and open up a field hospital at the Kern County Fairgrounds — if hospital capacity is stretched as COVID cases surge.
Supervisor Mike Maggard asked whether Kern County was prepared: "Are you confident that we will continue to have adequate capacity to treat those who are gravely enough ill that they must go to the hospital?"
"If we follow along with what the projections have indicated, the state's modeling has indicated, we will well exceed our capacity to be able to care for those that need hospitalization," Carrigan said.
"We're seeing a significant number of people who don't have COVID-19 that are gravely ill and need hospitalization, as well," she added. "So we need to take all that into consideration and do everything that we can as individuals to prevent getting sick with COVID-19 and improve our overall health."
Carrigan said locally the 911 system is experiencing stress, including high numbers of ambulances needing decontamination for COVID or COVID-suspected patients, as well as a high volume of calls.
"We are seeing more calls than we've ever seen in our system and they are calls for a wide variety of things," she said.
The county has hired ambulance strike teams from other counties, which assist ambulances with responses to 911 calls. They consists of five ambulances with 10 crew members and a supervisor. Carrigan characterizes the strike team as a temporary measure until the county can figure out a more permanent fix.
"The strike team has been instrumental while we look at other ways of changing the system so that we ensure that we maintain that level of system that we expect," she said.
The county has also brought in two teams from the state to expand the capacity of regular and ICU beds at Kern Medical and Adventist Health Bakersfield and Delano. This will add 25 ICU beds and 15 regular beds to Kern County through February, when needs will be reassessed, Carrigan said.
The county is also working on bringing in what officials are calling three "strike teams" from the state. Each team would consist of six registered nurses, six licensed vocational nurses and six paramedics. The teams would be assigned to the emergency departments of three hospitals to offload patients from ambulances and help provide patient care in the emergency room.
The Kern County Fairgrounds remains available as an alternative care site if hospitals exceed capacity, Carrigan reminded the board. The county has a medical staffing firm on contract to provide care should the fairgrounds need to become a field hospital.
Vaccinations prevent hospitalizations
Carrigan said the efficacy of the vaccine has waned to the point that transmission is occurring amongst those who are vaccinated. That's why she recommended also other layers of protection, including masking indoors and staying home when sick. But she stated the importance of vaccination against the worst effects of COVID.
"However, we are seeing that the vaccination, especially if you're boosted when you're eligible, is holding up against severe illness, hospitalization and death," she said.
The California Department of Public Health statistics show that the unvaccinated are 5.2 times more likely to contract COVID, 14.5 more times likely to be hospitalized and 15 times more likely to die than fully vaccinated Californians, she said.
In Kern County, 52.2 percent of the population over 5 years old is fully vaccinated and 28.4 percent of the population has received a booster shot.