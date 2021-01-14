Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 908 cases Thursday morning.
That brings Kern's deaths to 551 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 82,398 confirmed cases.
A total of 23,333 people have recovered from their illness, and 14,768 are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 9,854 people up to age 17; 50,334 people ages 18 to 49; 14,720 people ages 50 to 64; 7,436 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 436 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 98 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources. On Friday, Public Health said all priority groups within Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now eligible to be vaccinated in Kern County. Wednesday, it said Kern County residents age 65 or older are eligible.