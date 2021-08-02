Kern Public Health reports 1 new coronavirus death, 594 new cases Monday

Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 594 confirmed cases Monday.
That brings the count of deaths to 1,426 and the confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 113,810.
Thirty-nine delta variant cases have been identified, and there have been 70 alpha variant cases.
Public Health is now updating its numbers each day, Monday through Friday.
Public Health reports that 41,242 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,652 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 14,139 people age 17 and under; 68,730 ages 18 to 49; 20,538 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,360 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 105 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 21 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.