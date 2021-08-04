Kern Public Health reports 1 new coronavirus death, 263 new cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 263 confirmed cases Wednesday.
That brings the count of deaths to 1,427 and the confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 114,342.
Thirty-nine delta variant cases have been identified, and there have been 70 alpha variant cases.
Public Health is now updating its numbers each day, Monday through Friday.
Public Health reports that 41,299 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,672 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 14,233 people age 17 and under; 69,043 ages 18 to 49; 20,627 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,393 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 115 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 28 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.