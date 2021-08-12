Kern Public Health reports 1 new coronavirus death, 256 new cases Thursday

Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 256 new confirmed cases Thursday.
That brings the count of deaths to 1,434 and the confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 116,731.
Eighty delta variant cases have been identified, and there have been 72 alpha variant cases.
Public Health is now updating its numbers each day, Monday through Friday.
Public Health reports that 113,088 people have recovered from the illness, or are presumed to have recovered from the illness.
There are 327,920 fully vaccinated individuals. Of those, there are 190 post-vaccine cases, including 13 post-vaccine hospitalizations. There are 592,731 unvaccinated individuals. Of those, there are 22,809 unvaccinated cases including 1,483 unvaccinated hospitalizations.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 14,661 people age 17 and under; 70,469 ages 18 to 49; 20,981 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,566 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 169 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 37 of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.