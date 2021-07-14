Kern Public Health reports 1 new coronavirus death, 134 new cases Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 134 new confirmed cases Wednesday.
That brings the county's coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began to 1,413 and the cases to 111,571.
The county is reporting updated numbers three times a week.
Public Health reports that 40,820 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,295 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,746 people age 17 and under; 67,292 ages 18 to 49; 20,218 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,245 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 35 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and nine of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.