Kern Public Health reports 1 new coronavirus death, 116 new cases Friday

Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 116 new confirmed cases Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 1,414 coronavirus deaths and 111,687 confirmed cases.
The county also reported Friday that there have been a total of six delta variant cases, and one gamma variant case.
Public Health reports that 40,840 people have recovered from the illness, and 68,307 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,765 people age 17 and under; 67,379 ages 18 to 49; 20,240 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,257 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 29 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and eight of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.