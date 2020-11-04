Kern County Public Health Services announced one new coronavirus death and 103 new confirmed cases Wednesday morning.
That brings Kern's total deaths since the pandemic began to 426, and there have been 34,779 cases.
Public Health reports that 17,508 people have recovered from the illness, and another 7,520 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 4,015 people up to age 17; 21,525 people ages 18 to 49; 6,255 people ages 50 to 64; 2,978 ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 53 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 22 of those are in intensive care units.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.