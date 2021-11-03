Kern Public Health recommends booster shots to avoid COVID-19 winter surge

Kern Public Health recommends that all eligible residents get a booster shot to avoid a COVID-19 surge that could surpass the most recent peak that strained local hospitals.
Recent modeling by the state's California COVID-19 Assessment Tool (CalCAT) indicates that a winter surge is a real possibility, and that waning immunity to COVID-19 is a primary factor, according to a news release from Kern Public Health.
Certain populations are seeing a slight decrease in the vaccine effectiveness against infection. These populations need a booster, according to County Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson.
The worst-case scenario in Kern County shows a surge beginning in early December and peaking Jan. 14 with an average of 748 new cases per day. This same model shows that hospitalizations would peak with 559 hospitalizations on Jan. 20.
By comparison, during this most recent surge, Kern peaked at an average of 411 cases per day with 336 hospitalizations. Corson noted that the county has tended to follow pessimistic modeling put out by the state.
Modeling has been a valuable tool that helps shore up local resources for public health, emergency medical and hospital systems during surges, Corson said.
The state's modeling shows that boosters can make a difference in flattening the curve. It could drop the new cases to as low as 88 per day in one model more optimistic model. The most optimistic model shows Kern County heading off a surge altogether, allowing daily case rates to gradually drop. A strong booster response would allow case rates to drop to 25 per day at the same time as the predicted surge mid-January.
"The determining factor in how Kern will trend in the modeling is the actions our community takes to ensure optimal immunity from this disease, which includes getting vaccinated and subsequently getting your booster dose when you are eligible," Corson said in a statement.
All COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide significant protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. In Kern County, 96.15 percent of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
However, the CDC recommends certain populations obtain a booster shot to ensure optimal immunity. This is not uncommon for vaccines, Corson noted. They are a part of most childhood and adult vaccine series to ensure a person maintains immunity against infection.
A booster dose of the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine is recommend six months after the second dose for those who are 65 or older.
It is also recommended for adults who are working or living in high-risk settings, such as skilled nursing residents, health care staff, first-responders, grocery staff, manufacturing workers, corrections, school staff and agriculture workers.
It also recommends boosters for adults who are at increased risk due to social inequity or who have underlying medical conditions, which include pregnancy, diabetes, heart conditions, obesity, mental health, smoking and substance use disorders.
A booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is recommended two months after the initial dose for those 18 or older.
Corson also recommends those who are not vaccinated wear a mask. She said said that handwashing, staying home when sick and maintaining a healthy diet remain critical in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.
To find a vaccination site near you or to make an appointment at vaccination sites, visit www.kernpublichealth.com or www.MyTurn.ca.gov. Kern County Public Health is operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds, Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
California COVID-19 Assessment Tool can be viewed at https://calcat.covid19.ca.gov/cacovidmodels/