Kern Public Health: one new coronavirus deaths, 38 new cases reported Thursday

Kern County Public Health Services reported one new coronavirus death and 38 new cases Thursday.
That brings the county's count of deaths since the pandemic began to 1,374. There have been 109,177 confirmed cases.
Public Health reports that 38,949 people have recovered from the illness, and 67,552 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 13,280 people age 17 and under; 65,813 ages 18 to 49; 19,882 people ages 50 to 64; and 10,110 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 31 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and seven of those are in intensive care.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine.