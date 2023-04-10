Kern public health officials say don’t snooze on the importance of sleep

Lack of sleep is keeping local public health officials up at night.
At a news conference that began with science and ended in Sanskrit, Kern County public health authorities took an opportunity Monday to address the benefits of getting enough shuteye.
April is sleep month, after all, so it made for an appropriate occasion inside the Public Health Services Department offices at 1800 Mount Vernon Ave. campus.
“Studies have found that one in three adults don’t get enough sleep,” said Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health.
Despite it being around as long as humans, sleep has managed to stay in the news. In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared it a public health epidemic. And in July 2022, California delayed high school start times until 8:30 a.m. or later, after finding that teens were getting more “D”s than “Z”s.
Officials offered a reminder that insufficient sleep is linked to development of chronic diseases such as type-two diabetes, heart disease, stroke and other conditions.
“The amount of sleep you get a day is important,” Carrigan said. “But good sleep quality is also essential to your health.”
Beyond that, sleep needs no one to vouch for it. There’s no question rest can remedy things like injury, immune dysfunction, memory problems, irregular mood and emotions.
“Sleep is often the first indicator when we are feeling stressed, or we are feeling unwell or not taking care of ourselves,” said Stacy Kuwahara, director of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services. “When we experience even low levels of stress, then sleep is one of the first things that often get disrupted.”
A range of county officials offered a comprehensive guide to improving sleep routines.
Fahra Daredia, a marketing and promotions associate with Kern County Libraries, said it is paramount to include literature in one’s bedtime routine, especially for children.
“I have a 3-year-old and we love reading,” Daredia said, adding that she’s read 60 books to her daughter since January. “It’s so important to us. And she’s such a bookworm.”
Issues of mental health, while already a trending topic, gained public attention during the COVID 19 pandemic. Daredia made the connection that the act of storytelling, be it a picture book at bedtime, can make strides in improving a child’s mental health.
“It’s important to bring that into their life and to bring that social and emotional connection,” Daredia said.
According to a 2022 survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, nearly one-third of Americans reported issues with sleeping since COVID began, down from 56 percent in 2021 but staying consistent since the drop.
Kern officials said they are still looking at potential studies they can do to better understand how the virus affected the community.
Other advice presented Monday delved into a physical practice thought to make deep sleep easier to attain.
“Yoga has a very accessible and attainable aspect of it that can make a positive impact on your nervous system,” said Kathy Raedy, a local yoga teacher of 10 years, who began her presentation with Pranayama, or breathing exercises. “That will then impact your sleep at a quality level and (result) in a deeper sleep.”
For more information on the benefits of sleep and county resources around public health, visit https://kernpublichealth.com/gih/.