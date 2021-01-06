The Kern County Public Health Services Department said Wednesday that more people are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
It said priority groups within Tier 2 of Phase 1a of the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule are now able to be vaccinated in Kern County. Residents within Phase 1a – Tier 1 also remain eligible.
The county said these groups are eligible in Phase 1a – Tier 2:
• Intermediate care facilities for persons who need non-continuous nursing supervision and supportive care
• Home health care and in-home supportive services
• Community health workers, including promotoras
• Public health field staff
• Primary care clinics, including federally qualified health centers, rural health centers, correctional facility clinics, and urgent care clinics
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information and resources. Public Health says there is an interactive map identifying community providers who are currently offering vaccinations.