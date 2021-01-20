The Kern County Public Health Services Department released a list of the locations that received doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that are under investigation for possible allergic reactions. The department said that no adverse reactions have been reported at any local facilities.
California state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan recommended pausing administration of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot 41L20A due to possible allergic reactions until investigations by the FDA, CDC, Moderna and state are complete. She said a "higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions" were reported at one community vaccination clinic in San Diego. Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours after receiving vaccinations.
Kern County received 6,350 doses of Moderna vaccine from this same lot number. According to Kern Public Health, the facilities that received those doses include:
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Brimhall Primary Care Center
- Express Pharmacy
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Adventist Health Delano
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Brimhall Pediatrics
- Clinica Sierra Vista
- Mercy Hospitals of Bakersfield
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
- Westside Family Health Care
- Kern County Public Health
While no one locally has reported any adverse reactions, providers are encouraged to log reactions into the VAERS system at https://vaers.hhs.gov. Vaccinated residents who want to check what vaccine lot number they received can check their COVID-19 vaccination cards. Anyone with concerns is encouraged to contact their medical provider.
Kern County Public Health said in a statement that it's awaiting guidance from the state as it conducts its investigation, and the department will keep the community updated. It assured the community that vaccines have been rigorously tested.
"COVID-19 vaccination will help protect you from getting COVID-19," spokeswoman Michelle Corson said in the statement. "The vaccines currently being used have gone through rigorous studies to ensure they are as safe as possible according to the CDC. All providers who conduct COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to follow strict guidelines and safety protocols such as monitoring patients for 15 minutes following a vaccination."