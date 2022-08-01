Kern Public Health hosting monkeypox vaccination event Sunday

Kern County Public Health announced a monkeypox vaccination event set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Kern County Public Health Services Building at 1800 Mt. Vernon Ave.
The event is free to the community, and those seeking vaccination must be 18 years of age or older.
The risk of monkeypox to the general public continues to be low, according to Kern Public Health. Certain people may be at higher risk of a monkeypox infection and may be eligible for vaccination.
Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the Monkeypox virus. Symptoms of monkeypox may include a rash that may look like pimples or blisters, fever, swollen lymph nodes, general body aches or fatigue. People with a monkeypox infection may experience all or only a few of these symptoms.