 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kern Public Health hosting monkeypox vaccination event Sunday

Slide News Update

Kern County Public Health announced a monkeypox vaccination event set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Kern County Public Health Services Building at 1800 Mt. Vernon Ave.

The event is free to the community, and those seeking vaccination must be 18 years of age or older.

Coronavirus Cases