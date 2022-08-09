 Skip to main content
Kern Public Health hosting back-to-school vaccine clinics

Ann Walker's exuberance as she bounced around the back-to-school vaccination clinic Tuesday was as obvious as her smile, even though she was wearing a mask.

Toting a box full of snacks for (mostly) compliant shot-takers, she seemed to be offering instructions, directing human traffic or talking to families every few feet as she moved through the cavernous space Kern County Public Health has set up inside the Kern County Fairgrounds for this year's drive. 

