This flu season isn’t looking to be as severe as the last, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
In a new report, the department said 5.3 percent of emergency visits at local hospitals were due to flu or flu-like illnesses in the week leading up to Jan. 12. In the 2017-18 season, 6.7 percent of visits were related to the flu.
The department said there have been nine severe cases and two deaths this season of people under age 65. December saw the most cases, reaching about 6 percent of visits. That still doesn’t top December 2017, during which flu cases represented 10 percent of emergency visits.
While there don’t seem to be as many reported cases so far this season, schools are reporting that more children are missing school this flu season than the last two seasons.
Several Kern County schools participate in the School Influenza Absenteeism Surveillance Program, in which they submit the number of students absent each school day due to flu-related illness. In the school week ending Jan. 11, an average of 1.1 percent of students were reported absent due to flu symptoms, a slight increase from last season at this time.
However, it’s the December numbers that show the biggest change. Last month saw a high of 2 percent of students reported absent because of the flu.
The department said these numbers aren't cause for alarm, in large part because fluctuations are common due to the number of schools that choose to participate each year.
“The general upward trend of absenteeism towards the end of December is typical of what has been seen in previous influenza seasons,” KCPH said.
