Kern Public Health: Five new COVID deaths, 564 new cases reported Friday

Kern County Public Health Services reported five new coronavirus deaths and 564 new cases on Friday.
The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 1,458, while the total number of cases is now 122,950.
Fifteen new instances of the delta variant were identified Friday, bringing the total number found in Kern County so far to 32. However, not all COVID-19 cases are tested for variants, meaning more could have gone undetected. Of the other mutations, 73 alpha variant cases have been identified, along with four gamma cases and three beta cases.
Broken down by age, there have been 16,052 coronavirus cases identified in individuals under 17 years old, 74,711 identified in individuals between the ages of 18 and 49, 21,782 cases identified in individuals between the ages of 50 and 64 and 10,941 cases identified in individuals 65 and older.
Since Jan. 21, 0.07 percent of people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been fully vaccinated and 0.005 percent have been hospitalized.
According to the state dashboard, 262 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Thursday, 14 more than the day before. A total of 46 of those patients were being treated in the ICU.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.