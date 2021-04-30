Kern Public Health: FEMA offers COVID-19 funeral assistance

Kern County Public Health Services is letting the public know that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is taking applications for funeral assistance and reimbursement through the Funeral Assistance Helpline.
It is providing financial help for funeral expenses related to COVID-19 incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, according to Kern Public Health.
It said the assistance for expenses for funerals, interment or cremation include, but are not necessarily limited to: transportation for up to two people to identify the deceased individual; transfer of remains; casket or urn; burial plot or cremation niche; marker or headstone; clergy or officiant services; arrangement of the funeral ceremony; use of funeral home equipment or staff; cremation or interment costs; costs associated with producing and certifying multiple death certificates; and costs mandated by any applicable local or state government laws or ordinances.
These conditions must be met to be eligible: the death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia; the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19; and the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified person who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020. The deceased person did not have to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified person.
Call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Learn more at fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.