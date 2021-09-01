Kern Public Health: Eight new coronavirus deaths, 693 new cases reported Wednesday

Kern County Public Health Services reported eight new coronavirus deaths and 693 new cases on Wednesday.
The total number of coronavirus deaths in Kern County now stands at 1,473, while the total number of cases is 125,636.
According to state data, 308 people in Kern were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 59 in the ICU.
No new variants were reported on Wednesday, although not every case is analyzed for the presence of virus mutations. There have been 133 instances of the delta variant reported in Kern County, along with 73 cases of the alpha variant, four cases of the gamma variant and 3 cases of the beta variant.
Broken down by age, 16,806 children aged 0 to 17 have contracted COVID-19, along with 75,538 people aged 18 to 49, 22,091 people aged 50 to 64 and 11,135 people aged 65 and older.
Since Jan. 21, 0.08 percent of coronavirus cases have been reported in people who have been vaccinated, and 0.005 percent of people hospitalized have been vaccinated.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.