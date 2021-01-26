COVID-19 vaccination appointments this week at the Kern County Fairgrounds have been filled up, according to an email notice from the Kern County Public Health Services Department.
The health department said it will announce next week’s schedule availability when it receives an update from the state on Kern’s COVID-19 vaccine allotment.
On Monday, it was announced that appointments can be made to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the county's clinic at the Fairgrounds for health care workers and people 65 and older.
The Kern County Health Department said people can find other local providers doing vaccinations by visiting the county’s interactive map online at this link: https://bit.ly/3t1hui8