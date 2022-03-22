Kern Public Health: COVID-19 dashboard to be updated 3 times a week

Kern County Public Health Services officials, citing a continued reduction in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, are now updating the county’s data dashboard three days a week.
“Our cases and hospitalizations continue to decline after the omicron surge, and Kern’s CDC COVID-19 community level was downgraded to low as of last week,” Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said in explaining the move.
“While we will remain poised to respond to a surge in cases, we are moving into handling COVID-19 as an endemic disease here in Kern County,” she added. “As such, we have transitioned to updating our dashboard three days per week instead of the five days per week that we were previously updating. We continue to evaluate data on a daily basis and should a change warrant more frequent reporting, we will adjust.”
The information will be updated Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The seven-day case rate for Kern County has dropped significantly over the last two weeks, according to the latest data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of March 17, the county had a case rate of 43.43 per 100,000 residents, which ranked the county 30th out of the state’s 56 counties. The numbers are a marked improvement from March 8, when CDC data indicated that Kern’s COVID-19 seven-day case rate was 393.69 per 100,000 people, the highest in all of California.
Kern County data on COVID-19 hospitalization rates are also trending down. There were 43 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds as of Monday, the most recent data available, one less than on Sunday, and 34 fewer than on March 8.
There were nine COVID-19 patients listed in the ICU as of Monday, the most recent state data available, which is two fewer than the previous day and four fewer than on March 8.