Kern Public Health cautions residents against potentially harmful algal blooms

The Kern County Public Health Services Department urged boaters, dog owners and other recreational lake users to exercise caution and observe signage related to active algal blooms when visiting certain areas within Lake Isabella.
Public Health recently obtained water samples from eight locations in Lake Isabella. The auxiliary dam boat launch area indicated the presence of potentially harmful blue-green algae (cyanotoxin), as it tested at the cautionary level, which is the lowest of the three advisory levels. Health advisories have been posted suggesting caution when using the lake.
Cyanobacteria are capable of producing toxins that have the potential to harm people, pets, wildlife or livestock. Dogs and children are most likely to be affected because of their smaller body size, increased potential to ingest water and tendency to stay in the water for longer periods.
Exposure to cyanobacteria and associated toxins can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold or flu-like symptoms. If a person or pet comes into contact with algae or experiences symptoms, please seek medical treatment immediately.
More information is available at kernpublichealth.com/cyanobacteria-blooms-blue green-algae. As Public Health continues to monitor and test Lake Isabella, this website is updated regularly with test results and notification of any presence of potentially harmful blue-green algae in Lake Isabella, according to county health officials.