Kern Public Health asks local vaccine providers to pause administering Johnson & Johnson

The Kern County Public Health Services Department asked all local COVID-19 vaccination providers to put a temporary halt on Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution following the CDC’s recommendation to pause its administration.
During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, public health director Brynn Carrigan said that while the recently reported negative effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine haven’t been common, it’s in the county’s best interest to proceed with caution.
In a statement Tuesday morning, the CDC and FDA said they were reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All six cases were among women between 18 and 48 years old, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, the statement said.
“CDC has indicated that these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” Carrigan said. “However, we take the safety of vaccines very seriously.”
Local vaccine providers made moves of their own.
Distribution efforts at Cal State Bakersfield and Bakersfield College pertaining to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were put on hold Tuesday morning.
In a news release, Kaiser Permanente said it will pause using the J&J vaccine at the CSUB Vaccination Hub while continuing to administer the Pfizer vaccine to those 16 and older.
“The Hub follows CDC guidance. Safety is our number one operating principle,” Kaiser Permanente said in its news release.
In a separate announcement, BC also said that it will postpone clinics that were scheduled to distribute doses of Johnson & Johnson. The college’s health and wellness center is continuing to accept appointments for the Moderna vaccine, which can be made online at Myturn.ca.gov.
And Clinica Sierra Vista, which has utilized the one-shot Johnson & Johnson to vaccine in vulnerable communities such as farmworkers and the homeless, also said it will put its J&J administration efforts on hold while using strictly Moderna for the time being.
"Clinica Sierra Vista will continue to vaccinate patients with Moderna vaccine, and we will resume the use of the J&J vaccines when recommended by the CDC and FDA," Dr. Olga Meave, Clinica’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. "We take these advisories seriously and put the health and safety of our patients first."
Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Kern County Latino COVID-19 Task Force, said while the J&J vaccine has its benefits among vulnerable populations, the task force partnered with local providers that administered Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer at its various clinics.
With Johnson & Johnnson now on hiatus, Tamsi said the focus shifts to making sure that Pfizer and Moderna doses are available for the task force’s upcoming events, including this weekend in Lamont.
The public health department said those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the past three weeks should monitor themselves for unusual clots, severe headaches, abdominal or leg pain and shortness of breath, and contact their medical provider if such symptoms arise.
Still, the department also reminded patients that immediately following vaccinations, some will experience pain or swelling at the injection site, as well as a fever, chills or headache. Those symptoms are considered normal and indicate that the body is developing protections, public health said.
Carrigan pointed out that while nearly 7 million J&J vaccines have been administered nationwide, just six have come back with an adverse outcome.
“Vaccine is still one of the safest ways to build immunity against COVID,” she said. “Being vaccinated is still highly recommended.”
It does appear that Kern County vaccine supply will be impacted in the immediate future, in part because of the latest developments.
Carrigan said the county has been allotted 25,310 vaccines this week, down from 39,450 last week and 28,910 the week prior. She said that’s in part because of a reduced supply received from the federal government and in part because of a contamination issue from the Johnson & Johnson manufacturer.
She added that the county is holding about 3,000 Johnson & Johnson doses in stock and will use Pfizer and Moderna for vaccination efforts in the coming days.
Carrigan said that currently 14.8 percent of Kern County residents have completed their vaccination cycle. She said that if things continue progressing at this week’s allotment rate, it will take about 37 weeks to get the rest of Kern's 16-and-older population fully vaccinated.