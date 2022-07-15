Kern Public Health announces additional cases of monkeypox

Two more cases of monkeypox have been identified in Kern County, according to a Kern Public Health news release.
This second patient was a close contact to a monkeypox case. The patient contacted their health care provider after being notified of the potential exposure. A third case was also identified, and it’s being actively investigated, the release noted.
As of July 14, 2022, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reports 250 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox in California. While monkeypox can be extremely painful, no deaths have been reported in California or the U.S. The risk of monkeypox to the public remains low.
Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. The symptoms of monkeypox may include a rash that may look like pimples or blisters, fever, swollen lymph nodes, general body aches or fatigue. People with a monkeypox infection may experience all or only a few of these symptoms.
Monkeypox can be passed to others from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed, which can take several weeks, the release notes.
There are no treatments that are specific for monkeypox; however, in limited situations, vaccination (developed to prevent smallpox, a similar virus,) may be recommended for those who may have been exposed to the virus.