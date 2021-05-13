Kern Public Health announces 12 to 15 year olds now eligible for Pfizer vaccine

It's official: everyone 12 years and older are now eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 in Kern County.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced Thursday that local providers can now administer the Pfizer vaccine to those who are 12 to 15 years old. Previously, the age limit had been 16.
The announcement about this expanded eligibility came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccine safety review panel and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup reviewed the vaccine. They recommended the vaccine as a safe and effective measure in protecting the 12-to-15 age group against severe illness, hospitalization and death.
This week the Food and Drug Administration amended the Pfizer vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization after clinical trials proved it safe for this young age group. Side effects in clinical trials reported were not serious and included fatigue and headaches.
Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health, encouraged everyone able to get a vaccine as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
"Vaccination is the safest and most effective way to build immunity against COVID-19," Carrigan said in a statement. "Ending this pandemic requires using all of the tools we have available, including practicing healthy habits, masking, distancing, and, most importantly, getting vaccinated. Get vaccinated for yourself, your family and our community."
Parents and legal guardians can schedule appointments using the statewide booking system starting today at www.MyTurn.ca.gov.
The Kern County Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine at its drive-thru clinic. Appointments can be made but are not required. It is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A COVID-19 vaccine nurse hotline to ask questions about the vaccine is also available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at (661) 677-4177.