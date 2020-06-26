The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 118 new COVID-19 cases and an additional virus-related death Friday morning.
Total case count reported in Kern is now 4,310 since the county announced its first coronavirus diagnosis March 13. There have also been 65 reported COVID-19 fatalities during that time.
Locally, 3,099 residents have recovered from the virus while 1,065 are recuperating at home. There are 71 COVID-19 patients being treated at local hospitals, according to county data.
