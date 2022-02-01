Kern Public Health: 970 new coronavirus cases, 1 death reported Tuesday

Kern County Public Health reported 970 new coronavirus cases and one new death Tuesday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 215,929, with 2,013 total deaths.
According to the state, 318 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Monday, the most recent figure available, 11 more than Sunday's report. The state data indicated 54 patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, five more than Sunday's reported figure.
Since Jan. 21, 80.92 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 90.73 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 39,390 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 124,167 people aged 18 to 49, 34,891 people aged 50 to 64 and 17,276 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.