Kern Public Health: 92 new coronavirus cases, 21 deaths Friday

Kern County Public Health reported 92 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 242,196, with 2,265 total deaths.
According to the state, 34 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Thursday, the most recent figure available, six fewer than the 40 reported Wednesday. The state data indicated seven patients were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Thursday, the same as Wednesday's reported figure.
Since Jan. 21, 77.33 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 84.72 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 46,175 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 137,691 people aged 18 to 49, 38,698 people aged 50 to 64 and 19,313 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.