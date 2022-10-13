Kern Public Health: 802 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths Thursday

Kern County Public Health reported 802 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths Thursday.
Thursday's cases brings the total number reported in Kern County residents to 290,664 with 2,560 total deaths.
According to the state, 36 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Wednesday, the most recent figure available, which is four more than Tuesday's reported figure. The state data indicated five patients were hospitalized in intensive care units as of Wednesday, which is the same as Tuesday's figure.
Since Jan. 21, 72.38 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 83.19 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 54,347 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 164,414 people aged 18 to 49, 47,000 people aged 50 to 64 and 24,476 people 65 and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 290,664
Deaths: 2,560
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 285,730
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.38
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 10/13/22