Kern Public Health: 768 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths reported Monday

Kern County Public Health reported 768 coronavirus cases from the weekend, with 10 new deaths, on Monday.
The update brings the total number of cases in Kern County residents to 144,914, with 1,615 deaths.
According to state data, 214 patients were hospitalized in Kern County hospitals on Sunday, three fewer than the day before. Fifty-nine of those patients were held in intensive care units, five fewer than the previous day.
Since Jan. 21, 97.2 percent of cases have been found in unvaccinated individuals and 97.44 hospitalizations have been reported in the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 21,984 people under 18 have contracted COVID-19, along with 85,486 people aged 18 to 49, 24,827 people aged 50 to 64 and 12,506 people 65 years old and above.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.