Kern Public Health: 746 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths reported Thursday

Kern County Public Health reported 746 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths Thursday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 238,866, with 2,136 total deaths.
According to the state, 93 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Wednesday, the most recent figure available, three more than Tuesday's report. The state data indicated 17 patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, one more than Tuesday's reported figure.
Since Jan. 21, 80.23 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 85.83 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 45,401 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 135,915 people aged 18 to 49, 38,230 people aged 50 to 64 and 19,005 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you.”
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.