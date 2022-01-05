Kern Public Health: 607 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths reported Wednesday

Kern County Public Health reported 607 new coronavirus cases and no deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total number of cases reported in Kern County residents to 166,790, with 1,918 total deaths.
According to the state, 144 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern County as of Tuesday, the most recent figure available, 12 more than Monday's report. The state data indicated 33 patients were hospitalized in intensive care units, one fewer than Monday's reported figure.
Since Jan. 21, 89.03 percent of all cases have been reported in unvaccinated individuals and 91.42 percent of all hospitalizations have occurred among the unvaccinated.
Broken down by age, 26,910 people under the age of 18 have contracted COVID-19, followed by 97,195 people aged 18 to 49, 28,209 people aged 50 to 64 and 14,342 people 65 years old and older.
The public can find more data on Kern County Public Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents they can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 5 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.