Kern County Public Health Services announced six new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,120 new cases on Thursday morning.
The department reports there have now been 55,801 coronavirus cases in the county since the pandemic began. There have been 476 fatalities.
A total of 19,423 people have recovered from the virus, and 12,975 people are presumed to have recovered.
This is the age breakdown of the positive cases: 6,684 people up to age 17; 34,424 people ages 18 to 49; 9,922 people ages 50 to 64; 4,750 people ages 65 and older.
The state reports that 303 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 62 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Friday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."